일론 머스크, 위키피디아에 맞설 AI 백과사전 공개 

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:12
Elon Musk Challenges Wikipedia With His Own AI Encyclopedia
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk on Monday unveiled his own version of Wikipedia, the crowdsourced online encyclopedia, with entries edited by xAI, his artificial intelligence company.
The new project, Grokipedia, would “purge out the propaganda” flooding Wikipedia, Musk claimed in a post on his social media site, X.
Grokipedia, which briefly crashed after its launch Monday afternoon, tallied more than 800,000 AI-generated encyclopedia entries, compared with Wikipedia’s nearly 8 million human-written ones. Visitors to the website — grokipedia.com — were greeted with a bare-bones logo and a search bar that allowed them to query topics.
An entry on Musk said his public persona “blends innovative visionary with irreverent provocateur” and featured details of his diet, noting his consumption of “occasional indulgences like morning donuts and multiple Diet Cokes daily.” Grokipedia also has entries on OpenAI, a competitor of xAI, and political figures including President Donald Trump and the New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.
The new site adds to Musk’s online media ecosystem, which coheres with his personal political views. On X, Musk has reinstated right-wing creators and allowed them to reach enormous audiences, and he has used X as a bully pulpit to drive government funding cuts. He has also tweaked xAI’s chatbot, Grok, to lean further to the right.
“The impulse to control knowledge is as old as knowledge itself,” said Ryan McGrady, a senior research fellow at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who studies encyclopedias and social media platforms. “Controlling what gets written is a way to gain or keep power.”
A representative for xAI did not respond to questions about Grokipedia or the outage.
Wikipedia, which debuted almost 25 years ago, has faced increasing criticism from conservatives in recent months. Musk and his political allies have argued that the online encyclopedia is too “woke” and excludes conservative media outlets from its approved citations.
Jimmy Wales, a Wikipedia co-founder, said in an interview that he did not think AI could replace the site’s accuracy. He is leading an internal working group that is focused on promoting neutral points of view and developing guidelines to encourage academic research into potential biases on Wikipedia, he added.
일론 머스크, 위키피디아에 맞설 AI 백과사전 공개
일론 머스크는 월요일(10월 27일) 자신의 인공지능 기업 xAI가 전적으로 AI만을 사용해 편집한 위키피디아식 온라인 백과사전, ‘그록키피디아’를 공개했다.
머스크는 자신의 소셜미디어 플랫폼 X에 새 프로젝트를 소개하며 이를 통해 위키피디아에 만연한 “선동을 정화할 것”이라고 주장했다.
그록키피디아는 월요일 오후 공개 직후 잠시 서버가 다운됐다. 현재 약 80만 개의 AI 생성 백과사전 항목이 등록됐으며 이는 인간이 작성한 위키피디아의 약 800만 개 항목과 비교된다. 이 사이트(grokipedia.com)에 접속하면 굉장힌 단순한 로고와 검색창이 표시돼 사용자가 찾으려는 주제를 입력할 수 있다.
그록키피디아의 머스크 항목에는 그의 대중적 이미지가 “혁신적 비전가와 불손한 도발성이 뒤섞인 인물”이라고 설명돼 있으며, 아침에 도넛을 먹고 하루에 다이어트 콜라 여러 캔을 마신다는 식습관이 기록돼 있다. 또 xAI의 경쟁사인 오픈AI, 도널드 트럼프 대통령, 뉴욕 시장 후보 조란 맘다니 등의 항목도 올라와 있다.
새 사이트 출범으로 머스크는 자신의 정치적 성향에 맞는 온라인 미디어 생태계를 더욱 확장하게 됐다. 그는 X에서 보수 성향 콘텐트 제작자들의 계정을 복구했고, 이들이 대규모 청중에 접근하도록 허용하는 한편 정부의 예산 삭감을 촉구하는 자신의 주장을 확산하는 수단으로 활용해 왔다. 여기에 xAI의 챗봇 그록의 성향을 더욱 오른쪽, 즉 보수적으로 조정했다.
매사추세츠대학 애머스트에서 백과사전과 소셜미디어를 탐구해 온 라이언 맥그래디 선임연구원은 “지식을 통제하려는 충동은 지식 그 자체만큼 오래된 것”이라고 말했다. 그는 “무엇이 기록되는지를 통제하는 것은 곧 권력을 얻거나 유지하는 방식”이라고 설명했다.
xAI 측은 그록키피디아나 접속 장애에 대한 질의에 응하지 않았다.
약 25년 전 등장한 위키피디아는 최근 몇 달간 보수 진영의 비판을 받아왔다. 머스크와 그의 정치 동맹은 위키피디아가 진보 성향의 일명 ‘워크 문화’에 지나치게 편향돼 있고 보수 언론을 믿을만한 출처에서 제외한다고 주장해왔다.
위키피디아 공동창립자 지미 웨일스는 “AI가 위키피디아의 정확성을 대체할 수 있을 것이라고 생각하지 않는다”고 말했다. 위키피디아 안에서 중립적 시각을 유지할 수 있도록 하는 조직을 이끌고 있는 그는 이 조직이 “위키피디아의 잠재적 편향성에 대한 학술 연구 촉진을 위한 지침을 마련하려는 목표를 갖고 있다”고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY KATE CONGER AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
