Allday Project to return with 'One More Time' this month

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:14 Updated: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:24
This composite photo, provided by The Black Label, shows scenes from a trailer video for ″One More Time.″ [YONHAP]

A rare co-ed K-pop group, Allday Project, will drop its new digital single, "One More Time," on Nov. 17, the group's agency, The Black Label, said Monday.
 
"One More Time" marks the group's first release in about five months since its debut single, "Famous."
 

The K-pop quintet made quite a splash in the music scene, topping various domestic charts with "Famous."
 
The band is set to release its first EP next month.

