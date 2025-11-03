ILLIT to sing opening song for Japanese animated series
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 11:18
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group ILLIT will sing the opening song for Japanese animation series "'Tis Time for Torture,' Princess," when the second season starts airing in January next year, according to the band's agency Belift Lab.
"We are honored to sing the opening for an animation series that is being loved so much in Japan," ILLIT said in a press release. "We are so excited to see the synergy that we will bring with our song. We ask for your love not just for the animation, but for ILLIT also."
The animated comedy series, based on the comics of the same title, revolves around a princess who is held hostage and is "tortured" with delicious food and entertainment. The title of the opening song has not been unveiled yet.
ILLIT made its Japanese debut in September with "Toki Yo Tomare," which was chosen as a soundtrack for a fashion model audition program in Japan. Another song titled "Topping" was used as Lacoste Japan's song for a video advertisement.
ILLIT is set to release its first single, "Not Cute Anymore," on Nov. 24. The quintet will meet with fans in the "Glitter Day" encore performances Saturday and Sunday.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)