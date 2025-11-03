 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:06 Updated: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:24
A scene from Netflix film ″K-pop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" remained at No. 2 in its 19th week on Billboard's main albums chart.
 
According to a Billboard preview released Sunday, the album ranked just behind global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the Billboard 200 for the fourth week in a row.
 

The soundtrack previously topped the chart twice before ceding the No. 1 spot to Swift.
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.
 
During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 84,000 equivalent album units, down 12 percent from the previous week.

Yonhap
