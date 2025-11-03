Less is more: i-dle's Miyeon lets her voice shine in her second EP 'MY, Lover'
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 17:50
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Less is more for i-dle's Miyeon, as the singer strips things back to the basics for her second solo EP, “MY, Lover,” allowing her vocals to shine.
The new album marks a clear departure from Miyeon’s previous style, which leaned toward a cute aesthetic. This time, the singer showcases her strength as i-dle’s main vocalist with a more stripped-down, vocal-driven sound.
“As the main vocalist of i-dle, I often sing the most impactful parts of our songs, like the chorus,” said Miyeon during a press showcase at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul on Monday. “But I wanted to develop the ability to carry an entire song and make it comfortable to listen to on my own.”
She added, “I wish to become a better singer. My goal with this album is to broaden my musical range.”
True to her words, Miyeon accidentally gave reporters a preview of her live vocals while rehearsing before the showcase and later delivered a confident performance of the lead track “Say My Name,” keeping choreography to a minimum to emphasize her voice.
“MY, Lover” comes about three and a half years after the singer’s debut solo EP “MY” and follows the digital single “Sky Walking,” released in August.
While her debut album was “more fitting to spring and summer” and focused on her personal identity, the new EP delves into the theme of love, wrapped in autumn-like, sentimental sounds.
The album features seven songs: the lead track “Say My Name,” along with B-sides “Reno,” a prerelease dropped on Oct. 28; “F.F.L.Y”; “You and No One Else”; “Space Invader”; “Petal Shower”; and “Show.” Miyeon contributed to writing the lyrics for “F.F.L.Y” and “You And No One Else.”
The lead track “Say My Name” is an emotive pop ballad that features a rhythmic acoustic guitar and explores the lingering emotions after a breakup.
“I deliberated a lot on which song to choose as the lead track, and at first, I found myself trying too hard due to pressure,” Miyeon shared.
“So I changed the direction to show myself as I am, naturally and comfortably. That’s how I decided to go with a song that fits the season.”
Miyeon debuted in 2018 as the main vocalist of the girl group i-dle. After the members renewed their contracts with CUBE Entertainment back in December, the group dropped the (G) from its initial name (G)I-DLE in May, rebranding as i-dle.
Compared to her first solo EP, Miyeon said she feels more mature as an artist and more motivated as a singer.
“During my first album, my focus was on delivering the songs I was presented with well,” she said. “But this time, with more experience, I was able to take part in the creative process, piecing things together like a puzzle. That made this album especially meaningful for me.”
Still, she had been quite nervous while preparing for this album, Miyeon admitted.
“I had a lot of concerns while preparing this album, so I couldn't share many details [with my bandmates],” she said.
That’s why she presented the album to the i-dle members only once it was nearly finished.
“We’ve been together for such a long time that it’s awkward for us to exchange compliments,” Miyeon said with a laugh. “But Yuqi, she came up to me and said, ‘Do a good job, okay?’ And that was heartwarming and cheered me up a lot.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)