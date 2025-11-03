Riize to release new single 'Fame'
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:25
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Riize will release its new single "Fame" on Nov. 24, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
"Fame" will include three tracks, including the title track, which "expresses the hollow sense of void that people feel after living fierce lives," according to the agency.
The new single comes six months since the band released its first full-length album, "Odyssey," in May. It is also the band's first single to be released with a physical CD format since the band's debut single "Get A Guitar" was released in September 2023.
Presales for "Fame" began on Monday through both online offline stores.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)