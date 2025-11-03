Yim Si-wan signs with The Black Label
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:17
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer-actor Yim Si-wan has signed with The Black Label, home to Blackpink’s Rosé, Allday Project and Park Bo-gum, the agency said Monday.
“We’re thrilled to work with Yim, who has shown outstanding acting and versatility across a wide range of genres,” The Black Label said in a press release.
Yim was previously signed to Studio Plum. Following his debut as a member of boy band ZE:A in 2010, Yim gained mainstream popularity through acting roles in the film “The Attorney” (2013) and television series like tvN’s “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” (2014) and Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-25).
Meanwhile, Yim is set to release his first solo album in December and launch a fan meet and greet world tour early next year. The project will be independently helmed by SMArt, a new label under SM Entertainment founded by singer Kangta, a member of defunct boy band H.O.T.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
