 Yeo Jin-goo to join Katusa program for military service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Yeo Jin-goo to join Katusa program for military service

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 18:14
Actor Yeo Jin-goo [JANUS ENT]

Actor Yeo Jin-goo [JANUS ENT]

 
Actor Yeo Jin-goo will enlist in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (Katusa) on Dec. 15, the PR agency representing Yeo announced Monday.
 
Yeo was selected for the Katusa program and will serve for 18 months, the agency said in a statement. The time and location of his enlistment will not be disclosed.
 

Related Article

“We ask for your continued support and encouragement until the day Yeo Jin-goo returns as a more mature version of himself after completing his mandatory military service in good health,” the agency said.
 
Born in 1997, Yeo made his screen debut in the 2005 film “Sad Movie.” He rose to fame through television dramas such as MBC’s “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012), tvN’s “The Crowned Clown” (2019) and “Hotel del Luna” (2019) and JTBC’s “Beyond Evil” (2021). 
 
His film credits include “Hwayi: A Monster Boy” (2013), “The Long Way Home” (2015), “1987: When the Day Comes” (2017), “Ditto” (2022) and “Hijack 1971” (2024).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags yeo jin-goo military katusa

More in Defense

Yeo Jin-goo to join Katusa program for military service

K-defense continues growth as demand climbs in Europe amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Seoul and Washington deliver conflicting messages about nuclear-powered submarines

Defense chiefs of South Korea, U.S. set to visit DMZ for 1st time in 8 years

South Korea's 'eyes' on North grow sharper with launch of fifth military spy satellite

Related Stories

Two decades on, fantasy romance 'Ditto' gets a remake

Korean actors discuss upcoming 'Ditto' film remake

Actor Yeo Jin-goo tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Yeo Jin-goo to host Mnet’s audition program 'Girls Planet 999'

[CELEB] Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young reunite in 'Link: Eat, Love, Kill'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)