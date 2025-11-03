Yeo Jin-goo to join Katusa program for military service
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 18:14
Actor Yeo Jin-goo will enlist in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (Katusa) on Dec. 15, the PR agency representing Yeo announced Monday.
Yeo was selected for the Katusa program and will serve for 18 months, the agency said in a statement. The time and location of his enlistment will not be disclosed.
“We ask for your continued support and encouragement until the day Yeo Jin-goo returns as a more mature version of himself after completing his mandatory military service in good health,” the agency said.
Born in 1997, Yeo made his screen debut in the 2005 film “Sad Movie.” He rose to fame through television dramas such as MBC’s “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012), tvN’s “The Crowned Clown” (2019) and “Hotel del Luna” (2019) and JTBC’s “Beyond Evil” (2021).
His film credits include “Hwayi: A Monster Boy” (2013), “The Long Way Home” (2015), “1987: When the Day Comes” (2017), “Ditto” (2022) and “Hijack 1971” (2024).
BY HYEON YE-SEUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
