China extends visa-free entry for Korea, others through 2026
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 23:01
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
China will extend its unilateral visa-free policy for select countries, including Korea, through the end of next year, according to China's Foreign Ministry Monday.
The move, aimed at “expanding high-standard opening up and facilitating cross-border travel,” extends existing visa exemptions for France and several other countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing Monday.
It also added Sweden to the scheme.
Reuters reported that the extension applies to 32 European nations, as well as Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Japan and a number of South American and Gulf countries.
South Korea was first included under China's visa-exemption program in November last year.
While the announcement was confirmed by China’s Foreign Ministry during its regular press briefing Monday, the full list of countries has not yet appeared on the ministry’s or the Consular Affairs Department’s official websites.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)