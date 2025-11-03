Korea imposes travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities

The Foreign Ministry said Monday it imposed a travel ban on Mali due to increased terrorist activity in the African nation.The ban, the highest Level 4 of a four-tier travel warning system, will be in effect starting midnight and came as public safety has deteriorated with the increased activities of al-Qaeda-linked armed group JNIM.Mali's capital, Bamako, where most of the Korean nationals in the country reside, is effectively under a blockade.The ministry said those planning a visit to Mali are urged to cancel their plans, and those residing in the African nation are urged to evacuate.Yonhap