 Korea imposes travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 21:17
Leader of Mali's ruling junta Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, center, attends an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 22, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

The Foreign Ministry said Monday it imposed a travel ban on Mali due to increased terrorist activity in the African nation.
 
The ban, the highest Level 4 of a four-tier travel warning system, will be in effect starting midnight and came as public safety has deteriorated with the increased activities of al-Qaeda-linked armed group JNIM.
 

Mali's capital, Bamako, where most of the Korean nationals in the country reside, is effectively under a blockade.
 
The ministry said those planning a visit to Mali are urged to cancel their plans, and those residing in the African nation are urged to evacuate.

Yonhap
