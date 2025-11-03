Temperatures across Korea drop significantly as cold wave arrives
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 09:51
Temperatures across Korea plunged by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday morning, the first Monday of November, compared to the day before, due to a continental high-pressure system moving in from northern China across the Yellow Sea.
Cold wave advisories were issued for many inland areas, including the northeastern and southwestern parts of Seoul.
Morning temperatures dropped below freezing in multiple locations: minus 3.8 degrees Celsius in Paju, Gyeonggi; minus 3.1 degrees Celsius in Cheorwon, Gangwon; minus 1.8 degrees Celsius in both Icheon, Gyeonggi, and Chungju, North Chungcheong; and minus 1.7 degrees Celsius in Cheonan, South Chungcheong.
In Seoul, the official observatory in Songwol-dong, Jongno District, recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius, but temperatures dropped below freezing in other districts — minus 2.8 degrees Celsius in Eunpyeong, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Nowon and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Gwanak.
Minimum temperatures are recorded through 8 a.m. and may change afterward.
Daytime highs on Monday are expected to remain between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius, with the cold snap continuing through Tuesday.
Tuesday morning lows are forecast to range from 1 to 11 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs between 4 and 20 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages by Wednesday, although those averages are still relatively low, so the weather will not feel noticeably warmer.
As the continental high expands, strong winds are expected to cause rough seas.
Strong winds — between 30 and 65 kilometers per hour (19 to 40 miles per hour) — and high waves of 2 to 4 meters (6.6 to 13.1 feet) are forecast from Monday morning in the western and eastern offshore waters of the South Sea, inner southern waters off Jeju Island (excluding the southernmost areas), and southern inner waters off Jeju. In the afternoon, rough seas will affect the outer eastern waters of the East Sea and southern outer waters off Jeju, with conditions extending into the night in the central East Sea and off the coast of North Gyeongsang.
Rough waves are expected to continue in the far eastern waters until early Tuesday, with swells reaching up to 5 meters in the central and southern outer East Sea.
In waters off Ulsan, winds are expected to strengthen Monday morning, reaching 30 to 60 kilometers per hour, with wave heights of 1.5 to 3.5 meters. Marine weather advisories may be issued for the area.
