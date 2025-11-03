Woori Bank unveils Global Lounge to int'l customers in Incheon
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 13:08 Updated: 03 Nov. 2025, 13:53
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Woori Bank opened a lounge staffed by multilingual employees to cater to its international customers at its Chuanso Financial Center in Incheon on Friday.
The lounge not only offers help with banking, such as opening a bank account in 17 languages, including English, Chinese and Vietnamese, but also offers free meeting rooms, study spaces, employment consulting programs and cultural experiences for international students.
Woori Bank’s Global Lounge features three areas: the main lounge, the function room and the kids’ zone.
The branch offers a book lounge, where visitors can enjoy refreshments and read books in English, Chinese and Vietnamese, as well as curated Korean-language titles.
The community area, featuring meeting rooms, can be booked for study sessions or small gatherings, and the kids’ zone includes a play area and children’s books.
Visitors can reserve spaces through the domestic search engine Naver or through on-site reservations.
The bank will also offer employment and visa consultations, as well as cultural activities, with reservations available on Naver.
On the second Friday of every month, special lectures for international students will cover employment, interview consulting and on-site profile photo shooting.
Hands-on Korean culture classes, such as crafts, Korean stamp-making and traditional tea sessions, will take place on the fourth Saturday of every month.
To celebrate its launch, the lounge is running giveaway events.
Customers who verify photos of Woori Global Lounge promotional materials by Nov. 23 will be entered into a draw to win prizes such as iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.
Visitors who sign up for the Woori WON Global app after visiting the lounge will receive a power bank, and the first 100 people who upload a photo on social media proving they signed up will receive a tumbler set, while supplies last.
“We’ve added many benefits for foreign users to the mobile service, including free Korean lectures and practical life tips, and we hope people actively make use of them,” said Kim Son-guk, deputy general manager at Woori Bank’s retail strategy department, on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the lounge held Sunday.
“It’s a very comfortable space because there are a lot of seats, and books are available in different languages. Everyone can use them, and the space feels very convenient and accessible,” Indian student Vanshika Mittal, who visited the offline ceremony, said.
“I think the programs will also be helpful for foreigners. Getting help with resumes and photos is a great opportunity.”
Woori Bank signed a partnership with the country's largest international student community, K-campus, operated by the Korea JoongAng Daily, in June, in an effort to enhance their offerings for foreign residents in Korea.
To celebrate the opening of the Woori Global Lounge, a dedicated space for non-Korean customers, around 25 international students from 16 countries invited by K-campus were present at the opening ceremony held on Sunday.
Last month, the bank upgraded its Woori WON Global app, a banking app for foreign nationals, to show news and reviews about life in Korea as well as job postings created by K-campus on the app.
