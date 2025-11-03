 Lee's approval rating rebounds to 53 percent on tariff deal with U.S.: Poll
Korea JoongAng Daily



Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 11:24
President Lee Jae Myung, right, welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a state dinner hosted by the Korean president at the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, right, welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a state dinner hosted by the Korean president at the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rebounded for the first time in three weeks, driven by positive sentiment over a recently finalized tariff deal with the United States, a survey showed Monday.
 
According to the survey by Realmeter commissioned by a local news outlet, 53 percent gave a positive assessment of Lee's job performance, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week.
 

Negative assessment of Lee fell 1.6 percentage points to 43.3 percent.
 
Realmeter attributed the rebound to Lee's pragmatic diplomatic achievements, including completing a tariff deal with U.S. President Donald Trump at their summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
 
The pollster also cited positive economic indicators, such as the benchmark Kospi breaking the 4,000 mark for the first time last week.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,517 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,004 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 1.3 percentage points to 45.4 percent.
 
Support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 0.6 percentage point to 37.9 percent, rising for the third consecutive week.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 

Yonhap
