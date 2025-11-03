Two Koreans sentenced to prison for role in Cambodia-based romance scam ring

Young man survives year living in car after jeonse scam, selected for public housing

Christmas murderer who killed two young girls in Anyang in 2007 still unrepentant

Related Stories

A contract to kill: How a law student was accused of an affair, stalked and murdered

2017 'Molar Daddy' murder exposes sexual depravity, police incompetence and false facades

Murder by gaslighting? Drowning in 2019 a tale of abuse, infidelity and homicide

7 Korean true crime cases that will keep you up at night

A case of 'he said, he said' — how the killer in the infamous Itaewon murder went unpunished for 19 years