 Japanese tourist killed by drunk driver in Seoul car accident
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 08:59
A logo of police [YONHAP]

A Japanese tourist was killed and another injured after being hit by a car driven by an intoxicated driver in Seoul, police said Monday.
 
The Hyehwa Police Precinct in Seoul said it booked a man in his 30s on charges of driving under the influence and causing death or injury through dangerous driving under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
 

The suspect was allegedly driving under the influence when he veered onto the sidewalk near the Dongdaemun Station intersection in Jongno District, central Seoul, at around 10 p.m. on Sunday and struck a Japanese mother and daughter.
 
The daughter, in her 30s, sustained minor injuries. The mother, in her 50s, went into cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital, where she later died.
 
Police officers who responded to the scene arrested the suspect on the spot. His blood alcohol concentration was high enough to warrant the cancellation of his driver’s license.
 
Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags car accident tourist death DUI

