Lee Yi-kyung files criminal complaint in aftermath of AI-generated posts by self-claimed fan
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 18:23
Actor Lee Yi-kyung has filed a criminal complaint against an online user who spread false rumors about his private life, his agency Sangyoung ENT said on Monday.
“We are deeply regretful about the false information and defamation spreading online regarding Lee Yi-kyung,” Sangyoung ENT said in a statement.
The agency said it had filed a complaint with the Gangnam Police Precinct through its legal representatives against those who created and distributed the false posts.
“There have been no attempts at settlement or compensation talks related to this case,” the agency said. “We make it clear that there will be none going forward.”
It added that the company would “continue to monitor malicious posts that damage the actor’s reputation and personality, and take legal action without leniency.”
The agency said it recognized the need to “protect oneself from fabricated information and distorted facts,” and vowed to “do its utmost to safeguard the actor’s rights and reputation from baseless speculation and false content.”
The controversy began on Oct. 20, when a post titled “Exposing the real Lee Yi-kyung” spread across online communities and social media platforms. The post included what appeared to be KakaoTalk and Instagram messages between Lee and the user, who claimed to be a German woman, in which Lee allegedly used abusive and sexually explicit language and asked for intimate photos. The post also included photos of Lee on set and selfies.
The online user later wrote on X that she had fabricated the material using artificial intelligence.
On Oct. 22, two days after promising to reveal new “evidence,” the user apologized, saying, “It all started as a joke, and I didn’t expect it to get this much attention.”
“As I kept writing and using AI-generated photos, I started to believe it myself. I’m really sorry for spreading malicious rumors about Lee Yi-kyung. It started from love as a fan, and I got too emotionally involved,” the user wrote.
The self-claimed German national said she will “take responsibility if there is any part of the [rumor spreading] that I'm responsible for.”
Sangyoung ENT had said it was preparing legal action before releasing its statement Monday, saying that the agency will “calculate both direct and indirect damages caused by the false rumors and take all necessary measures.”
