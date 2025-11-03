London Bagel Museum settles with family of late employee on overwork allegations
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 18:49
London Bagel Museum, a popular bakery chain recently under scrutiny over allegations of employee overwork that eventually led to a death, has reached a settlement with the family of the late 26-year-old employee.
The family's legal representative said Monday that they had withdrawn their application for workers' compensation.
“In the course of sincere apologies and ongoing dialogue, the company and the bereaved family resolved their misunderstandings and reached a mutual settlement,” the lawyer said in a statement.
The company reportedly expressed willingness to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by relevant authorities and said it would accept responsibility for any findings related to the employee's death.
“The parents do not wish for their son’s death to remain a topic of public discussion,” the statement added. “They hope people will understand their decision to accept the company’s apology and condolences.”
It is reported that the company’s settlement exceeded the amount that would have been granted had the case been formally recognized as a workplace accident.
The family’s attorney confirmed that they had requested the Gyeongin branch of the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service cancel the industrial accident claim, which was processed accordingly.
The employee was found dead on July 16 in staff accommodations for the bakery’s Incheon branch, located in Michuhol District, which was undergoing opening preparations at the time. The family suspected death by overwork and filed for compensation.
Based on the employee’s KakaoTalk messages and public transportation records, the family estimated that he had worked over 80 hours in the week leading up to his death.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor is currently investigating the company’s working conditions, including at its Incheon location and headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul.
