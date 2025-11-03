Man dies after self-immolation in front of Busan Station
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 18:59
BUSAN — A man in his 70s died after setting himself on fire in front of Busan Station in Dong District on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said the man poured a flammable liquid over his body and set himself ablaze at around 2:25 p.m.
Station employees who noticed the fire rushed out of the office and tried to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“There were few people around at the time, and the man did not shout or show any signs of protest before setting himself on fire,” an official from the Busan Dongbu Police Precinct said. “Staff members ran out with fire extinguishers to put out the fire, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.”
Police have identified the man through fingerprint analysis and are investigating the exact cause of the incident in consultation with his family.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools.
BY LEE EUN-JI
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
