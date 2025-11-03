Police investigating death of Chinese man found dead at home in Gimpo
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 09:52
Police are investigating the death of a Chinese man in his 60s, who had been uncontactable since the Chuseok holidays and was found dead in his home in Gimpo, Gyeonggi.
According to the Gimpo Police Precinct, a 112 emergency call was made at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, reporting that the man had "not gone to work or answered calls since Chuseok.”
Police officers, accompanied by firefighters, arrived at the man's residence. After forcing the door open, they found his body lying face down in the living room.
No signs of foul play or external injuries were discovered on the body, police said.
“His body was already decomposing,” a police official said. “We plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.”
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
