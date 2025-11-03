Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for PPP lawmaker over martial law role

A special counsel team on Monday sought an arrest warrant for a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.The team of Special Counsel Cho Eun-seok, which is investigating various allegations related to the martial law bid in December, filed for the arrest of PPP Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said."We requested an arrest warrant for former floor leader Choo on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection," she said during a press briefing. "We considered the gravity of the crime and concerns of evidence destruction."Choo is accused of obstructing other PPP lawmakers from taking part in a parliamentary vote to lift the martial law decree by changing the venue of an emergency general meeting of PPP lawmakers three times.The special counsel team suspects the then floor leader repeatedly changed the venue at Yoon's request.A resolution to lift the decree was eventually passed hours after Yoon declared it on Dec. 3, 2024, with the participation of only 18 of the 108 PPP lawmakers.Choo has argued he had no prior knowledge of Yoon's plans to impose martial law and had no discussions with the former president about obstructing the vote.By law, the arrest of a sitting lawmaker is subject to parliamentary consent.Yonhap