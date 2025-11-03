Survey shows strong backing for e-scooter-free zones in Seoul
Published: 03 Nov. 2025
Nearly all residents living near Seoul’s pilot “e-scooter-free” zones voiced support for expanding the program citywide, according to a recent survey by the city government.
Seoul began trial operations of e-scooter-free hours in two areas in May: a 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) stretch of Red Road near the Hongdae neighborhood in Mapo District, and a 2.3-kilometer section of the private education district in Banpo, Seocho District, southern Seoul. The zones ban electric scooters from noon to 11 p.m.
To assess the trial’s effectiveness, the city conducted a survey in August of 500 people aged 18 to over 60 who live or work in the pilot areas. The results, released Monday, showed that 98.4 percent supported expanding e-scooter-free zones to other high-foot-traffic or safety-prone areas. Only 2.6 percent of respondents said the restriction caused them inconvenience.
Among the changes observed after implementation, the most notable was an 80.4 percent drop in illegally parked e-scooters, followed by a 77.2 percent reduction in collision risk, a 76.2 percent decrease in scooter traffic and a 69.2 percent improvement in pedestrian conditions.
Under current regulations, electric scooters, self-balancing vehicles and electric bicycles powered solely by a motor are prohibited from entering these zones. Violators face fines of 30,000 won ($21) and 15 demerit points in their driver's license in regular zones, and 60,000 won and 30 demerit points in school zones. Police are currently in a guidance period and have not yet begun issuing fines.
The city said it will review expanding enforcement and adding new e-scooter-free zones in consultation with police, based on the survey and overall analysis of the pilot program.
“Survey results indicate that restricting e-scooter traffic has measurably improved pedestrians’ perception of safety,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, director of the city’s transportation office. “We will do our best to establish a safe pedestrian environment, including developing a comprehensive system for managing safety between e-scooters and pedestrians.”
