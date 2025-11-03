 Trial to begin for PPP lawmaker accused of taking illegal political funds from Unification Church
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Trial to begin for PPP lawmaker accused of taking illegal political funds from Unification Church

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:13
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party leaves the Seoul Central District Court after attending an arraignment hearing for his arrest, in this Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party leaves the Seoul Central District Court after attending an arraignment hearing for his arrest, in this Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

 
A prominent opposition lawmaker was set to stand his first trial proceeding Monday over allegations he accepted illegal political funds from a former official from the Unification Church in exchange for favors.
 
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been arrested and indicted on charges of receiving 100 million ($69,870) in violation of the political fund law from a former Unification Church official in January 2022.
 

Related Article

 
Kweon was allegedly asked to help the church gain various favors from the government after the presidential election of then PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who later won the presidency in March that year.
 
The first trial session will take place at the Seoul Central District Court at 11 a.m. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 28, but the court has postponed it, citing delays in proceedings for another case.
 
The Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to strip Kweon of the parliamentary privilege that allows lawmakers facing criminal charges to avoid detention. Kweon was formally arrested Sept. 16.
 
The court dismissed Kweon's petition requesting a review of his arrest.
 
Kweon, a five-term lawmaker who served as the PPP's floor leader until June, was once known as one of Yoon's close confidants.

Yonhap
tags People Power Party Trial Unification Church Korea

More in Social Affairs

Human rights watchdog investigates Seoul cafe for racist message

Trial to begin for PPP lawmaker accused of taking illegal political funds from Unification Church

Police investigating death of Chinese man found dead at home in Gimpo

Scammer who defrauded 2.4 billion won from victims given reduced sentence on appeal

Japanese tourist killed by drunk driver in Seoul car accident

Related Stories

Special counsel secures list of suspected Unification Church members in PPP collusion probe

Trial postponed for PPP's Kweon on charges of church illegal funds

PPP apologizes for Guro District Office chief’s abrupt resignation

DP rams through anti-propaganda leaflet law

No change, no victory (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)