YouTubers referred to prosecutors for simulated sex during livestream near Bucheon Station
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 21:41
Two YouTubers in their 30s have been referred to prosecutors without detention after simulating sexual intercourse during a livestream near Bucheon Station in Gyeonggi.
According to Bucheon Wonmi Police Precinct and other sources on Monday, the man and woman are under investigation on charges of public indecency for performing actions that simulated sexual activity during a broadcast filmed near the Pinocchio Square area by Bucheon Station on the Gyeongin Line.
The incident occurred on June 19. During questioning, both individuals reportedly told police they had done it “to boost views.”
Pinocchio Square in front of Bucheon Station is a key commercial area, but its reputation has deteriorated in recent years. In 2022, several YouTubers and internet streamers drew attention — and made money — by performing controversial acts in the area, prompting others to follow and turning the district into a hot spot for such broadcasts.
In response, the Bucheon city government launched a task force on Sept. 30 to improve the area’s image. The initiative includes measures focused on facility upgrades, community engagement and regulatory support.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
