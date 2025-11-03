 Budget for votes
Budget for votes

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
The ruling and opposition parties have agreed on a schedule for next year’s budget review, with hearings beginning Nov. 5 and adjustments by the Budget Adjustment Subcommittee from Nov. 17 ahead of the Dec. 2 legal deadline. While both parties engage in partisan conflict, each is also preparing to pass populist spending measures favorable to its own election chances in the upcoming local elections. The government’s proposed 728 trillion-won (about $508 million) budget faces sharp scrutiny, with the opposition warning of a debt-laden plan and the ruling party pushing key growth and welfare initiatives through. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
