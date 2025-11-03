Samsung Lions re-sign manager Park Jin-man after successive postseason appearances

The Samsung Lions announced Monday they have re-signed manager Park Jin-man on the heels of the team's back-to-back postseason appearances in the KBO.The Lions said Park, whose previous three-year contract expired this season, agreed to a new two-year deal with an option for a third season, worth up to 2.3 billion won ($1.6 million). Park received a 500 million won signing bonus, and his salary will be 500 million won per season. He can make an additional 100 million won per season in incentives, according to the Lions.Park, 48, first took over the Lions as interim manager in August 2022 and was promoted to the full-time position ahead of the 2023 season.The Lions missed the postseason in Park's first year, finishing eighth among the 10 KBO teams at 61-82-1 (wins-losses-ties). However, they rose to second place in 2024 at 78-64-2 and finished as the runners-up to the Kia Tigers in the Korean Series.This year, the Lions ranked fourth in the regular season at 74-68-2 and made it through the two stages before losing to the Hanwha Eagles in the penultimate round of the postseason.It was the Lions' first consecutive trips to the playoffs in 10 years.The Lions said they valued Park's leadership skills and his success in developing young position players over the past three years, which in turn has made the Lions into a sustainable contender.Yonhap