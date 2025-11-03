Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu nets winner for club ahead of November international break
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 12:10 Updated: 03 Nov. 2025, 12:15
KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over K.V.C. Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, tuning up ahead of the November international break.
Oh smashed in a right-footed finish in the 35th minute at Het Kuipje in Belgium, which later sealed three points for the visitors. Oh has now scored six goals in 18 appearances across all competitions in the 2025-26 season.
Two of the six goals come from two league fixtures that took place after the October break, during which Oh scored one goal for Korea against Paraguay.
The Genk forward's sixth goal of the campaign comes just a few hours before Korean national team manager Hong Myung-bo is due to announce the November break roster as of press time Monday.
Oh was the No. 1 forward pick during the September and October breaks, having scored two goals, one each against Mexico in September and Paraguay.
The upcoming matches against Bolivia on Nov. 14 and Ghana on Nov. 18 are the last senior national team friendlies taking place in Korea this year and serve as one of the final preparatory stages ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
For Oh, playing in the World Cup would mark his tournament debut. He was on the reserves list during the 2022 World Cup in the event that Son Heung-min could not play, but he did not feature a single minute.
Oh will have more action to catch until his possible call-up to the national team, with Genk facing Braga in the Europa League on Thursday and playing KAA Gent on Sunday.
Genk, meanwhile, have seen an up-and-down run this season, sitting in seventh place on the 16-team league table with five wins, four draws and four losses.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
