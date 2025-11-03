Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho opens scoring in 4-0 rout over Portsmouth in Korean derby

Borussia Dortmund youth development program coming to Korea for first time

Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu nets winner for club ahead of November international break

Daegu keeps dim survival hopes alive in K League 1 relegation battle with dramatic win over Suwon

Related Stories

Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu opens scoring account in first match of Belgian season

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores 10th goal of season in Genk's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise

Oh Hyeon-gyu bags late brace as Genk beat KAA Gent 4-0

Oh Hyeon-gyu opens goal account with Genk in 4-0 thrashing of Dender

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores winning goal in Genk's 2-1 victory over Brugge