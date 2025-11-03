피파 라오팍디, “아시아태평양 아마추어 챔피언십 우승은 꿈의 실현”
It's a dream to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, says Fifa Laopakdee
피파 라오팍디, “아시아태평양 아마추어 챔피언십 우승은 꿈의 실현”
It means the world to me. To pull off the win is amazing and it was a great battle. At the start of the day, I said to myself, it's just another round of golf and to go out there and try to play your best golf and whatever happens, happens. I tried to not pressure myself this year because I've been putting pressure over the past few years at this event where I kind of choked at the end. This year, I felt like I could just go out and have fun.
pull off (something): (어려운 일을) 해내다, 성공하다
pressure oneself: 스스로에게 압박을 주다
choke: (긴장으로 인해) 제 실력을 발휘하지 못하다, 망치다
인생 전체를 통틀어 아마 가장 큰 의미를 지닌 사건일 수 있다. 승리를 거둔 사실이 믿기지 않을 정도로 감격스럽다. 하루를 시작하면서 스스로 ‘그저 또 한 번의 라운드일 뿐이다. 최선을 다하되, 결과는 자연스럽게 받아들이자’고 다짐했다. 지난 몇 년 나는 이 대회에서 스스로에게 지나친 압박을 주면서 막판에 망치곤 했다. 하지만 올해는 부담을 내려놓고 경기를 즐기겠다는 마음이 들었다.
When I played the Asia-Pacific Amateur for the first time in Thailand in 2022, I had zero expectations. After that championship, where I finished T-5, I told myself that I could win this. I have the potential and could play in this event for another three or four years. So at the start of each year, I always looked forward to this event the most.
T-5 (tied for 5th place): 공동 5위
look forward to (something): ~을/를 기대하다
2022년 태국에서 처음으로 아시아태평양 아마추어 챔피언십(AAC)에 출전했을 때, 진짜 일말의 기대도 없었다. 그러나 공동 5위로 대회를 마무리하니 ‘언젠가 내가 이 대회에서 우승할 수도 있겠다’는 생각이 들었다. 나는 잠재력이 있다고 생각했고 3~4년은 더 출전할 수 있으니까. 그래서 해마다 시즌 초 가장 기다려지는 대회가 바로 이 대회였다.
Knowing I could potentially win this championship, it gave me the focus and confidence in my practice and all the things you do daily, and as time went by, I grew and became more mature. At the start of the week in Dubai, I told the media I'm more mature now than three years ago. I'm also more confident, and I guess I'm heading in the right track for my golf career.
potentially: 잠재적으로
focus: 집중력
as time goes by: 시간이 흐르면서
head in the right track: 올바른 방향으로 나아가다
우승 가능성을 인식한 뒤로 연습과 일상적인 루틴에 집중력과 자신감도 생겼다. 시간이 흐르며 스윙과 정신력이 함께 성숙해졌다. 이번 두바이 대회를 앞두고 나는 언론에 “3년 전보다 한층 성숙해졌다”고 말했다. 지금은 자신감 또한 높아졌고, 골프 인생이 올바른 방향으로 나아가고 있다고 느낀다.
I was laughing and singing songs with my caddie walking down the fairway on 18 in regulation. We rock a lot of Bruno Mars during the final round, like "Marry You" (2010), "Just the Way You Are" (2010). It's a nice, happy vibe. I didn't know I had shot five under on the back nine as I just tried to have fun, and took it shot‑by‑shot.
in regulation: (골프) 정규 홀 플레이 내에서
rock (something): 신나게 즐기다
vibe: 분위기, 느낌
정규 18번 홀을 걸어가며 캐디와 함께 많이 웃고 노래를 불렀다. 마지막 라운드 내내 브루노 마스의 ‘매리유’, ‘저스트 더 웨이 유 아’와 같은 곡을 들었다. 밝고 즐거운 분위기 속에서 나는 그저 한 샷 한 샷에 집중했을 뿐인데, 백나인에서 5언더파를 기록했다는 사실은 나중에야 알았다.
I look up to Jeeno Thitikul (current women’s world No.1). My parents and her parents, and our coaches, our agencies, are very close. They always talk to each other, and we support each other no matter what. Watching Jeeno dominate women’s golf and how she controls herself — how she reacts to good shots and bad shots — is remarkable. She always smiles, and she always laughs at bad shots. She’s played a huge role in how I want to be on the golf course, and I try to mimic her attitude, and I feel it is helping my game go up to the next level.
look up to (someone): 존경하다
mimic: 모방하다, 따라 하다
go up to the next level: 한 단계 발전하다
내가 존경하는 선수는 현 여자 세계 랭킹 1위, 지노 티티쿨이다. 나와 그의 부모님, 코치, 소속사 모두 가까운 사이다. 그들은 늘 서로 연락하며 지내고, 무슨 일이 있으면 서로 응원한다. 티티쿨이 세계 여자 골프를 지배하면서도 좋은 샷이나 나쁜 샷 모두 미소로 대응하는 모습은 매우 인상적이다. 이런 태도를 본받으려 노력한 게 나의 경기력을 한 단계 끌어올리는 데 도움이 됐다.
