Sinner, Alcaraz to play exhibition match in Korea in January

The top two players in men's tennis will square off in an exhibition match in Korea in January.Hyundai Card announced Monday world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the "Hyundai Card Super Match" at 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2026, at Inspire Arena in Incheon, just west of Seoul.Tickets will go on sale first for Hyundai Card holders at noon on Nov. 18, and general sale will be noon Nov. 19 — both on NOL Ticket. Those who purchase tickets with Hyundai Card will receive a 10 percent discount.Sinner, the 24-year-old from Italy, and Alcaraz, the 22-year-old from Spain, have been the two best players in men's tennis since the end of the "Big Three" era led by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.The two young stars have been switching places at the top of the rankings since June last year, with Sinner replacing Alcaraz as No. 1 by winning the Rolex Paris Masters on Sunday.The two have also split the past eight men's Grand Slam singles titles. Sinner won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open last year, and the Australian Open and Wimbeldon this year. Alcaraz captured the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024, and the French Open and the U.S. Open in 2025.Alcaraz holds a 10-5 advantage in head-to-head meetings. He beat his Italian rival for both of his major titles this year, while Sinner got the upper hand in the Wimbledon final.Hyundai Card previously hosted other tennis matches pitting legends against each other in Korea, including Maria Sharapova vs. Venus Williams in 2005, Federer against Nadal in 2006, Federer vs. Pete Sampras in 2007 and Djokovic against Andy Roddick in 2010.Yonhap