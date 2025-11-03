 Hegseth stresses U.S. commitment to cementing 'mutually beneficial' partnership for Indo-Pacific security
Hegseth stresses U.S. commitment to cementing 'mutually beneficial' partnership for Indo-Pacific security

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 08:55
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, shakes hands with Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong before their talks in Hanoi on Nov. 2. [YONHAP]

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' commitment to deepening a "mutually beneficial" partnership with Vietnam during his talks with top Vietnamese officials in Hanoi on Sunday, as he underlined the transformation of the bilateral ties from former foes to "comprehensive strategic partners."
 
Hegseth had back-to-back meetings with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, as the two nations mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
 

"In these three decades, our partnership and friendship has grown and now is a comprehensive strategic partnership. Our military-to-military relations and civilian relations are the best level they've ever been. I think we have a great deal of cooperation and friendship in front of us," he said during a meeting with the president.
 
"We've come here to deepen that cooperation to ensure a stable, free and secure Indo-Pacific that is mutually beneficial for the interests of both the United States and Vietnam," he added.
 
Over the last decades, the bilateral partnership has evolved as Washington and Hanoi have worked together to ensure maritime security, enhance economic cooperation, and recover and identify the remains of American and Vietnamese troops killed during the Vietnam War.
 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, second from right, and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, second from left, inspect an honor guard before their meeting in Hanoi on Nov. 2. [YONHAP]

During a meeting with his counterpart, Hegseth pointed out that addressing the legacies of the Vietnam War remains the "foundation" of the bilateral defense relationship and a top priority for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, referring to the efforts to recover the remains of the fallen troops.
 
"Recently, the U.S. and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue these ongoing and important efforts," the secretary said, "It's essential to achieving the fullest possible accounting of U.S. service members lost during the war."
 
The Pentagon chief was referring to the MOU signed last week to reinforce cooperation in addressing war legacy issues.
 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center, gives artifacts from a Vietnamese soldier to Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, right during their meeting in Hanoi on Nov. 2. [YONHAP]

During their talks, Hegseth and Giang exchanged some artifacts from the Vietnam War.
 
The two sides also discussed cooperation in defense trade and information sharing, while Hegseth applauded Vietnam's military modernization and commended its commitment to defend its sovereignty and regional security, according to the Pentagon.
 
Reiterating the United States as a "Pacific nation," he underscored Washington's commitment to maintaining peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.
 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center, poses for a photo during his visit to a Hanoi-based office of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Nov. 2. [YONHAP]

"The Trump administration supports a strong and independent Vietnam as a mutually beneficial partner," he said, "We want to expand our partnership together and work to advance our shared interests."
 
Later in the day, Hegseth visited the Hanoi-based office of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency under the Pentagon, where he encouraged U.S. military personnel and highlighted the recovery efforts as the "linchpin" for cooperation with the Southeast Asian country. POW and MIA stand for prisoner of war and missing in action, respectively.
 
"What you're doing in the way you've worked together with our Vietnamese partners, has built the foundation for strategic cooperation that is significant, not just for Vietnam, but for the United States of America," he said.
 
Hegseth was in the Vietnamese capital as part of his Asia swing that will also take him to Korea this week.

Yonhap
tags The United States Vietnam Pete Hegseth

