Japanese prime minister requests meeting with Kim Jong-un over abducted citizens
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 19:01
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi requested a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resolve the long-standing issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North, Takaichi said on Monday.
According to Kyodo News and other local media outlets, Takaichi made the remarks while attending a national rally in Tokyo that called for the swift return of Japanese abduction victims.
“I will devote all efforts to ensuring that the abductees return as soon as possible,” she said. “We have already conveyed to the North our desire to hold a summit.
“The most important thing in solving the abduction issue is to take independent action. I want to face the North Korean leader directly, act boldly depending on the circumstances and produce concrete results.”
Takaichi added, “One way or another, we will break through this deadlock and resolve the abduction issue. If the issue is resolved, it will benefit not only Japan but North Korea and the international community as well.”
She previously expressed her willingness to meet with Kim during a meeting with families of abductees on Oct. 23, saying she was determined to find a breakthrough.
The Japanese government claims 17 of its citizens were abducted by North Korea, with 12 still unaccounted for. Pyongyang insists that eight of them died and the remaining four never entered the country, so there is no issue to resolve.
