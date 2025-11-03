Tariffs are Trump's favorite foreign policy tool. The Supreme Court could change how he uses them.

Trump says Nvidia's Blackwell AI chip not for 'other people'

Trump says he will not attend Supreme Court's oral arguments on tariffs

Korean woman arrested in Japan for staying past visa-free tourist period

Japanese prime minister requests meeting with Kim Jong-un over abducted citizens

Related Stories

Japan's first female governing-party leader is an ultra-conservative star in a male-dominated group

Japan's Nikkei at all-time peak ahead of PM vote

For Japan's new leader, the key to connecting with Trump could be a Ford F-150 truck

Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Trump to visit Japan and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for 1st time