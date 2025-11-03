 Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, USGS says
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:25
Afghan men stand on top of a damaged house following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 2. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
 
The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.4 miles and its epicenter was 22.5 km from a town called Khulm, which has a population of nearly 65,000, according to USGS.
 

The country's national disaster management agency said reports on casualties and damage would be shared later. Reuters could not immediately verify the extent of the damage from the earthquake.
 
More than 1,000 people died after an earthquake hit Afghanistan in August, according to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian group working in the region.
 

 

Reuters
tags Afghanistan Earthquake

