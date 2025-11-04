 Gov't unveils steps to support restructuring of steel industry to overcome supply glut
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 11:34
Dark clouds hang over the skies above Posco's steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 31. [NEWS1]

 
The government will provide additional support to the steel industry for its much-needed transition to high-value and eco-friendly products, the industry ministry said Tuesday, the latest effort to save the ailing sector facing global oversupply and escalating trade protectionism.
 
The road map aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the steel industry was unveiled at an economy-related ministers' meeting.
 

Under the plan, the government will support the steelmakers' preemptive measures to adjust the production capacity of items facing oversupply, such as structural steel and steel pipes, under the condition the companies make efforts for "responsible" management, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 
In addition, the government will bolster its response to major economies' protectionist measures targeting the industry, such as the United States' 50 percent tariffs on all steel imports and the European Union's proposal for new steel safeguard measures.
 
While continuing negotiations over the protectionist measures, Korea will thoroughly execute the support package for exporters announced in September to minimize damage to local firms, the ministry said.
 
The government announced in September that it will provide up to 570 billion won ($398 million) in emergency financial aid this year, including special low-interest loans and trade insurance, to tariff-hit steel and aluminum companies.
 
On top of the existing measures, the government will newly create a 400 billion-won guarantee program for steel exports and a 150 billion-won support program for derivatives of steel, aluminum and copper, according to the ministry.
 
The ministry said it will also foster investment in future growth engines for the steel sector, such as special carbon steel, while supporting the industry's efforts to adopt artificial intelligence technology.
 
Lastly, the government will promote the green transition of the steel industry, pushing forward with the country's plan to develop hydrogen-based steelmaking technology, the ministry added.

Yonhap
