Brokerages resume services for daytime trading of U.S. stocks
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 10:52
Korean brokerage houses on Tuesday reopened services for daytime trading of U.S. stocks, more than a year after they suspended the service due to system glitches, industry sources said.
Investors using trading systems of 18 brokerage firms here will be able to trade U.S. stocks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the sources.
Daytime trading of U.S. stocks in Korea had been halted since Aug. 5, 2024, following a technical glitch that caused the mass cancellation of orders from local investors by Blue Ocean, the only alternative trading platform at that time that had a business tie with local brokerage firms.
For the resumption of daytime trading, local brokerages have partnered with two other alternative trading platforms — Bruce and Moon.
Also, local brokerage houses have hired at least two brokers to respond to unexpected events.
Investments in U.S. stocks alone totaled $155.5 billion, or about 94 percent of local investors' total overseas equity holdings, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)