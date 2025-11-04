Brokerages resume services for daytime trading of U.S. stocks

Korean brokerage houses on Tuesday reopened services for daytime trading of U.S. stocks, more than a year after they suspended the service due to system glitches, industry sources said.Investors using trading systems of 18 brokerage firms here will be able to trade U.S. stocks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the sources.Daytime trading of U.S. stocks in Korea had been halted since Aug. 5, 2024, following a technical glitch that caused the mass cancellation of orders from local investors by Blue Ocean, the only alternative trading platform at that time that had a business tie with local brokerage firms.For the resumption of daytime trading, local brokerages have partnered with two other alternative trading platforms — Bruce and Moon.Also, local brokerage houses have hired at least two brokers to respond to unexpected events.Investments in U.S. stocks alone totaled $155.5 billion, or about 94 percent of local investors' total overseas equity holdings, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.Yonhap