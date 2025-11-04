Asiana moving to Incheon Terminal 2 in January as part of Hanjin Group consolidation
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:45
Asiana Airlines will relocate all flight operations to Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport starting Jan. 14, 2026.
Beginning at midnight, all Asiana departures and arrivals will operate out of Terminal 2 instead of Terminal 1, the airline announced on Tuesday.
Passengers will check in at counters G through J in Terminal 2. Counter J will be reserved for business class travelers and premium members.
Asiana Airlines plans to intensify outreach efforts to minimize confusion among passengers. The airline will promote the change through its website and social media channels and install banners in key locations across the airport.
Starting Jan. 14, updated terminal information will appear on all electronic tickets. The airline also plans to send additional notifications through its messaging service.
With the move, all airlines under Hanjin Group will be consolidated at Terminal 2.
Korean Air, the group's flagship carrier, moved to Terminal 2 when it opened on Jan. 18, 2018. Jin Air, its low-cost affiliate, followed suit on July 1, 2023.
The two low-cost carriers under Asiana Airlines — Air Busan and Air Seoul — also relocated to Terminal 2 after the Korean Air-Asiana Airlines merger was finalized late last year. Air Busan moved on July 29 and Air Seoul on Sept. 9.
The terminal consolidation comes as part of preparations for the full integration of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, expected to be completed after 2027, along with a merger of Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul into a single low-cost carrier.
“We are preparing to offer a more comfortable and convenient travel experience at Terminal 2,” an Asiana Airlines official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)