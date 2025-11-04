Eat like a billionaire: Kkanbu releases set replicating Nvidia CEO's dinner order
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 20:05
You may not have been able to eat with them, but you can at least eat like them — Kkanbu Chicken has released a set inspired by the dinner enjoyed during the much-talked-about chimaek (chicken and beer) meeting between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.
The Korean fried chicken franchise announced Tuesday that it has launched the “AI Kkanbu Set,” priced at 23,000 won ($16). The set includes crispy boneless chicken, a “six-pack” fried platter and cheese sticks — replicating the exact meal served at Kkanbu Chicken’s Samseong branch in Seoul, where the three business leaders met on Thursday.
“We’re thrilled to officially offer the menu combination that captured the nation’s attention that day,” a company spokesperson said, adding that 10 percent of sales revenue will be donated to charity.
The launch follows the explosive public reaction to the dinner between Huang and Korea’s top business leaders. After news of the meeting spread, it shot to the top of food delivery app Baedal Minjok's real-time search rankings. Kkanbu Chicken’s first branch in Yongin temporarily closed due to an overflow of orders, while the Samseong branch drew large crowds hoping to dine at the same table as the trio, leading the store to impose a one-hour seating limit.
Franchise sales surged nationwide, with some outlets briefly selling out and the headquarters temporarily halting operations at several directly managed stores due to chicken shortages.
“Thanks to the overwhelming attention from customers, our brand awareness has skyrocketed nationwide,” a Kkanbu Chicken representative said. “Franchise inquiries are pouring in, but we’re temporarily suspending new consultations to focus on supporting existing store owners.”
As of the end of last year, Kkanbu Chicken operated 162 locations nationwide — 152 franchises and 10 company-owned stores. Though smaller in scale than major brands like BBQ at 2,387 stores, BHC at 2,230 and Kyochon Chicken at 1,362, the “chimaek meeting” has significantly boosted Kkanbu's visibility.
The name “Kkanbu,” meaning “friend” or “partner,” became globally recognized after its use in the Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021-25), in the line, “We’re Kkanbu, aren’t we?” The company said it hopes customers “enjoy the same menu that the chairmen did, while sharing in the spirit of warmth and generosity.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG
