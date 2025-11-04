 Financial holding firms' H1 net rises 10 percent
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Financial holding firms' H1 net rises 10 percent

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 08:51
A passerby walks past ATMs in Seoul on April 16. [YONHAP]

A passerby walks past ATMs in Seoul on April 16. [YONHAP]

 
Korean financial holding companies' combined net profit rose almost 10 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, helped by high interest incomes and investment gains, data showed Tuesday.
 
The country's 10 financial holding firms reported an estimated net profit of 15.4 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in the January-June period, up 9.9 percent from 14.06 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

The 10 firms are KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group, NongHyup Financial Group, Hana Financial Group, Woori Financial Group, BNK Financial Group, DGB Financial Group, JB Financial Group, Korea Investment Holdings and Meritz Financial Group.
 
They have a total of 329 financial affiliates, including banks, insurers and financial investment firms.
 
As of the end of June, the 10 holding groups had a combined 3,867.5 trillion won in assets, up 112.8 trillion won from the end of last year, while their non-performing loan ratio was at 1.04 percent, up 0.14 percentage point during the cited period.

Yonhap
tags finance holdings firms h1 earnings profit financial group

More in Industry

Global semiconductor meeting to be held this week in Busan

Financial holding firms' H1 net rises 10 percent

Minister: $200 billion investment in U.S. will first go to Korean companies

Samsung SDI, Tesla in talks over ESS battery deal

Gov't calls for food sector efforts to eradicate 'shrinkflation'

Related Stories

JB Financial reports record net in 2020 but revenue stagnant

Steel giant Posco Holdings earnings sliced in half amid industry slump

Financial firm profits pared down by increased reserves

Financial watchdog to prod firms for proper, reasonable incentive scheme management

KB Financial Group reports record net profit in 2022

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)