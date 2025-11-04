Financial holding firms' H1 net rises 10 percent

Korean financial holding companies' combined net profit rose almost 10 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, helped by high interest incomes and investment gains, data showed Tuesday.The country's 10 financial holding firms reported an estimated net profit of 15.4 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in the January-June period, up 9.9 percent from 14.06 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service.The 10 firms are KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group, NongHyup Financial Group, Hana Financial Group, Woori Financial Group, BNK Financial Group, DGB Financial Group, JB Financial Group, Korea Investment Holdings and Meritz Financial Group.They have a total of 329 financial affiliates, including banks, insurers and financial investment firms.As of the end of June, the 10 holding groups had a combined 3,867.5 trillion won in assets, up 112.8 trillion won from the end of last year, while their non-performing loan ratio was at 1.04 percent, up 0.14 percentage point during the cited period.Yonhap