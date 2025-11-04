 Global semiconductor meeting to be held this week in Busan
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 08:52
SK hynix’s booth displays its sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) during SEDEX 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 22. [YONHAP]

A global meeting on the semiconductor industry will be held in Korea this week to share industry trends and knowhow, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
 
The Government-Authorities Meeting on Semiconductors (GAMS), to be held in the southeastern city of Busan from Tuesday to Thursday, will be attended by around 100 state and private sector representatives from Korea, the United States, Japan, the European Union and others, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

GAMS, founded in 1999, holds a meeting every year so that industry leaders can address outstanding issues facing the global semiconductor market and discuss such agendas as future market conditions, intellectual property rights and regulation of respective members that can have an impact on the business and trade.
 

Global semiconductor meeting to be held this week in Busan

