KCTU proposal to ban light-night deliveries sparks backlash from drivers, e-commerce platforms

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 20:05
A proposal by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) to restrict late-night deliveries on the grounds of protecting workers’ health is facing intense backlash from delivery workers and charter bus operators, who argue the measure would deprive them of their livelihoods.
Major e-commerce companies, including Naver and Coupang, have also opposed the move, citing consumer convenience.
The Korea On-line Shopping Association released a statement Tuesday warning that “a complete ban on dawn deliveries could seriously disrupt consumers’ daily lives, harm farmers, fishers and small business owners and reduce logistics jobs.”
The group, which represents most major online retailers in Korea, argued that overnight delivery services have already become a normalized part of consumer life and that such a sweeping restriction would be unacceptable to both shoppers and merchants.
The charter bus industry, which transports night-shift workers, also raised concerns. “This is a serious issue that would destroy the workplaces of countless workers who support their families and also undermine the very foundation of the charter bus industry that ensures their safe commute,” said Ahn Sung-kwan, head of a national charter bus alliance.
“It’s a policy that ignores the realities of working-class life,” he added. “The idea of eliminating charter buses that serve as a lifeline for many should be scrapped.”
The Coupang Partners Association (CPA), representing around 10,000 delivery contractors for Coupang, also criticized the KCTU’s stance, saying, “While the union claims that firing workers is murder, it is now effectively trying to fire dawn delivery couriers,” adding that “this kind of ‘social dialogue’ should be reconsidered.”
The “courier social dialogue council” — a forum that includes the government, the ruling party, labor groups, Coupang and Market Kurly — was created to improve working conditions for delivery workers.
Online communities also lit up with criticism. “The pay gap between day and night shifts is significant. Those who work at night already accept tougher hours to earn more,” one commenter wrote. “Reckless proposals, without understanding reality, threaten the livelihoods of ordinary families.”
“The KCTU has called for an in-principle ban on night work, but since both consumer groups and logistics workers have conflicting interests, there needs to be further social dialogue,” Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon said, after meeting liberal Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The DP has left open the possibility of pursuing alternative legislative measures to indirectly regulate night work rather than imposing a full ban.
“There is no official party line yet,” said DP Rep. Lee Yong-won. “We could explore options such as limiting total working hours during late-night periods or restricting the number of consecutive night shifts.”
The debate over overnight deliveries first surfaced in 2020 following a series of deaths among overworked couriers, but the government’s response at the time ended with a nonbinding recommendation to limit hours.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
