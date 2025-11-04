Kakao Pay turns to profit in Q3 on higher securities trading, offline payment

Kakao Pay, the online payment arm of Kakao, said Tuesday it returned to profit in the third quarter from a year earlier, helped by strong securities trading and offline transactions.Net profit reached 19.1 billion won ($13.3 million), shifting from a loss of 27.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.Operating income for the July-September period came to 15.8 billion won, compared to a loss of 7.5 billion won from the previous year. Revenue increased 28 percent to 238.4 billion won.Kakao Pay said the total value of transactions processed through its platform amounted to 47 trillion won in the third quarter, up 12 percent on-year.Revenue from the financial service division jumped 72 percent to 94.7 billion won, driven by higher securities trading.The platform business saw its sales rise 70 percent over the period to 14 billion won, helped by its data-driven customized advertisement service.Sales from the payment service division rose 5.5 percent to 129.7 billion won, backed by a sharp increase in offline and overseas transactions, the company added.Yonhap