Kkanbu Chicken branch sets time limit for table where Nvidia CEO dined
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:33
A fried chicken restaurant in Seoul drew crowds after a visit from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung — so much so that it now limits the time that customers can spend at the table where the trio dined.
A post titled “Update on Jensen Huang’s Table at Kkanbu Chicken” appeared on an online community forum on Tuesday. The post includes a photo of a note taped outside Kkanbu Chicken’s Samsung branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, which reads, “Use of Jensen Huang’s table is limited to one hour so that everyone can enjoy [the location]. May all visitors take the good energy [from the table] with them.”
The restaurant gained attention on Thursday when Huang, Lee and Chung met there for chimaek, the Korean term for fried chicken and beer.
Huang reportedly chose the meal himself: He said that he likes enjoying chicken and beer with friends, so Kkanbu Chicken was the perfect place for their meeting. As he left the restaurant, he told nearby fans that the restaurant's food was great and everyone should try it.
He also handed out pieces of fried chicken to people waiting outside who had likely skipped dinner in hopes of seeing him.
Since the gathering, long lines have formed outside the restaurant each evening. Starting Saturday, fans have queued before opening hours for a chance to sit at the trio's table. The restaurant does not accept reservations for that spot.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)