 Kkanbu Chicken branch sets time limit for table where Nvidia CEO dined
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Kkanbu Chicken branch sets time limit for table where Nvidia CEO dined

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:33
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, shares a meal with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front left, and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung at a Kkanbu Chicken branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 30. [NEWS1]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, shares a meal with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front left, and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung at a Kkanbu Chicken branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 30. [NEWS1]

 
A fried chicken restaurant in Seoul drew crowds after a visit from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung — so much so that it now limits the time that customers can spend at the table where the trio dined.
 
A post titled “Update on Jensen Huang’s Table at Kkanbu Chicken” appeared on an online community forum on Tuesday. The post includes a photo of a note taped outside Kkanbu Chicken’s Samsung branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, which reads, “Use of Jensen Huang’s table is limited to one hour so that everyone can enjoy [the location]. May all visitors take the good energy [from the table] with them.”
 

Related Article

 
The restaurant gained attention on Thursday when Huang, Lee and Chung met there for chimaek, the Korean term for fried chicken and beer.
 
Huang reportedly chose the meal himself: He said that he likes enjoying chicken and beer with friends, so Kkanbu Chicken was the perfect place for their meeting. As he left the restaurant, he told nearby fans that the restaurant's food was great and everyone should try it.
 
A post titled “Update on Jensen Huang’s Table at Kkanbu Chicken” appeared on an online community forum on Nov. 1. The post includes a photo of a note taped outside the Kkanbu Chicken’s Samsung branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A post titled “Update on Jensen Huang’s Table at Kkanbu Chicken” appeared on an online community forum on Nov. 1. The post includes a photo of a note taped outside the Kkanbu Chicken’s Samsung branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
He also handed out pieces of fried chicken to people waiting outside who had likely skipped dinner in hopes of seeing him.
 
Since the gathering, long lines have formed outside the restaurant each evening. Starting Saturday, fans have queued before opening hours for a chance to sit at the trio's table. The restaurant does not accept reservations for that spot.

BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags jensen huang samsung hyundai motor kkanbu chicken

More in Industry

Who knew a 911 could go hybrid? Spoiler: It’s still a beast.

Asiana moving to Incheon Terminal 2 in January as part of Hanjin Group consolidation

SBS apologizes for subtitle mistake during report on President Lee's meeting with Nvidia chief

Kkanbu Chicken branch sets time limit for table where Nvidia CEO dined

Finance chief urges petrochemical firms to speed up self-restructuring

Related Stories

Kkanbu Chicken orders spike, global interest in Korean fried chicken soars after surprise tech titan dinner

Korea to officially launch 'two-track' strategy to develop text-based, physical AI models

Chips and chimaek? Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to gather over fried chicken and beer for high-stakes talks.

Chip off the new block: Nvidia CEO autographs Samsung's latest GDDR7

GeForce fans, chimaek and AI investments: Nvidia CEO's first night in Korea — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)