SPC announces major leadership reshuffles for global expansion and to restore trust
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 16:54
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
SPC Group announced on Tuesday a major leadership reshuffle as part of efforts to strengthen its global expansion strategy and restore trust after a series of crises. The move includes new appointments and promotions at the executive level.
Hur Jin-soo was promoted to vice chair, and Hur Hee-soo to president. Both are members of the founding family.
Vice Chair Hur Jin-soo, the former president, has also served as the chief strategy officer and head of the global business unit at Paris Croissant, SPC’s bakery unit. In addition, he chairs the SPC reform and innovation task force, launched in July as a cross-organizational council that includes CEOs, senior executives, union representatives and outside members.
The task force recommends improvements to key issues — such as safety management, regulatory compliance and a better workplace — to company-level councils.
President Hur Hee-soo, the former executive vice president, has also served as the chief vision officer at BR Korea, overseeing innovation at Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin', the rollout of new global brands and digital transformation initiatives. Most recently, he helped lead American Mexican food brand Chipotle's expansion into Korea and Singapore.
“The personnel changes aim to reinforce leadership to accelerate key priorities such as safety management, innovation and stakeholder trust,” the company said. It also seeks to “establish a more agile and responsible management system amid a rapidly changing business environment.”
Do Se-ho was promoted from executive vice president to president and named CEO of Paris Croissant. Do concurrently serves as the CEO of BR Korea and SPC Co. and as head of the SPC Committee, a representative council of company heads tasked with institutionalizing a culture of safety and co-prosperity.
Kyung Jae-hyung was promoted from CEO to senior executive vice president of Paris Croissant and nominated alongside incumbent CEO Kim Bum-soo as co-CEO of SPC Samlip.
Finally, the executive director of SPC Samlip, Ji Sang-ho, was nominated as the CEO of Shany.
The leadership reshuffles at SPC Samlip and Shany aim to enhance the groups' industrial safety systems.
“This reshuffle strengthens the CEO-centered system of accountability to boost execution and speed in addressing key business and safety challenges,” a SPC representative said. “With new leadership, we aim to meet societal expectations and respond swiftly to changes in the business environment while pursuing long-term sustainability.”
