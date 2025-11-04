Tving launches content hub on Disney+ for Japanese users
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 15:46
Korean streaming platform Tving will launch a dedicated content hub on Disney+ in Japan as part of a strategic partnership with the U.S. entertainment giant.
The collection, titled "Tving Collection," will go live on Wednesday within the Japanese version of Disney+, and will feature original Tving series such as "Dear X" alongside hit titles from its parent company CJ ENM, Tving announced on Tuesday.
The launch marks the first time Disney+ has opened an internal content hub in the Asia-Pacific region for an external brand. Tving aims to leverage Disney+'s existing presence in Japan to reduce market entry risks.
"As a local streaming service with the largest library of Korean content, we see this as a valuable opportunity to showcase Tving's brand power in Japan," said Tving CEO Choi Ju-hui at a partnership event on Tuesday.
The collaboration also offers Disney+ a chance to differentiate itself in Japan's highly competitive streaming market through Korean content.
"We plan to expand our lineup by combining Tving's compelling Korean storytelling with Disney+'s blockbusters and local hits," said Tamotsu Hiiro, managing director of The Walt Disney Company Japan.
Tving has accelerated its global push this year amid stagnating growth at home.
Annual growth in domestic streaming service users has hovered around 5 percent since 2020, according to the Korea Information Society Development Institute.
The Korean market, currently valued at around 6 trillion won ($4.1 billion), is projected to plateau over the next three to four years.
Facing Netflix's continued dominance in Korea, Tving has turned to international markets for growth. Last month, Tving entered 17 Asia-Pacific regions, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, through a partnership with Warner Bros.'s global streaming platform HBO Max.
