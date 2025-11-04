Who knew a 911 could go hybrid? Spoiler: It’s still a beast.
Published: 04 Nov. 2025
SARAH CHEA
JEJU — If there’s one car on this planet that feels the most unnatural as an electric, for most gearheads, that would probably be the Porsche 911.
What happens when the 911 goes hybrid? Is it just a reluctant nod to the inevitable — a polite way to keep the combustion engine alive on life support? I had the same doubts... until I met this 911 Carrera 4 GTS, the premium marque's first-ever hybrid in its iconic 911 history.
The newly developed “T-Hybrid” system is Porsche’s way of bringing its hard-earned hybrid know-how from the racetrack that produced Le Mans glory and countless podiums straight into a production sports car. Basically, it’s Porsche’s answer to the fans who worried that electricity may "ruin the charms of driving."
To see just how wild this thing really is, I packed my bags and headed to Jeju Island. Because honestly, driving a 911 in traffic-clogged Seoul feels like keeping a tiger in a cage.
Meeting the 911 Carrera 4 GTS for the first time along Jeju’s coastal road, I realized this wasn’t just another evolutionary tweak of the previous generation. It felt like a complete reinvention, or a purebred sports car reborn from the ground up.
And the looks? Pure Porsche. It sits impossibly low, hugging the asphalt with that signature 911 silhouette — wide, sleek and unmistakably athletic.
The single light bar stretching across the rear feels like a confident wink to the past. Sure, the seat’s so low you practically have to fold yourself in half to get in. But it's a Porsche, so just bear it, because once you’re seated, the car wraps around you like a tailored suit.
The 911 technically has a second row, but calling it "real seats" is stretching the truth. Trying to fit an adult back there is basically signing up for torture.
Acceleration starts off smooth, but the moment the revs climb, it hits with real force. Even on steep uphill stretches, not just on straightaways, the Porsche surges forward with a punchy confidence. It’s that same stomach-lifting rush you get when an airplane takes off.
The new 911 boasts up to 541 horsepower, which is 61 more than its predecessor. The sports car reaches 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (0 to 62 miles per hour) in just 3 seconds, shaving 0.4 seconds off the previous model, with a top speed of 312 kilometers per hour.
The latest Launch Control was a real highlight. Hold the brake, floor the gas, and when you let go, it shoots off like a rocket, pinning you to the seat. It’s totally addictive, but let’s be honest, it's not something you would — or should — use on the way to work.
The lift system kicks in almost instantly, in just one second. In a low-slung car like the 911, that’s a lifesaver for speed bumps or steep parking ramps. From the driver’s seat, the motion feels seamless, but step outside and you can actually see the nose rise by about 40 millimeters (1.5 inches) — just enough to save that precious front lip.
After three hours behind the wheel, one thing became crystal clear: The 911 Carrera 4 GTS isn’t some half-hearted compromise to keep the combustion era alive. The instant response of the electric motor doesn’t dull the engine’s soul — it makes it feel even more intense. On the track, it devours asphalt with explosive power, while in city driving, it glides smoothly and effortlessly.
I finally get why Porsche calls this a performance hybrid — it doesn’t just bridge two worlds; it masters them both.
