 Samsung to appeal $191 million jury verdict in U.S. OLED patent dispute
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung to appeal $191 million jury verdict in U.S. OLED patent dispute

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 11:58
A person walks by a logo of Samsung Electronics at an exhibition hall for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [AP/YONHAP]

A person walks by a logo of Samsung Electronics at an exhibition hall for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it would appeal a U.S. federal jury verdict ordering the company to pay $191.4 million in damages for allegedly infringing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display patents held by an Irish display firm. 
 
The verdict, delivered by a jury in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, found that Samsung Electronics' smartphones, televisions, computers and wearable devices infringed two patents related to OLED display technology held by Pictiva Displays.
 
The verdict validated "the strength of the Pictiva intellectual property," Pictiva said in a statement.
 

Related Article

Samsung Electronics denied the claims and said it will appeal the verdict.
 
"We intend to appeal the verdict related to the two patents. We have already filed a petition to invalidate the relevant patents, which is currently under review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office," the company said in a statement.
 
The lawsuit, filed in 2023, is one of several major patent cases brought against Samsung Electronics in Texas, a key U.S. state in which corporate intellectual property disputes are handled.
 
The Korean tech firm was recently ordered by a federal jury in Marshall, Texas, to pay $445.5 million in damages to Collision Communications for allegedly violating four wireless network technology patents held by the U.S. company.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags samsung electronics copyright ip court appeal oled u.s.

More in Tech

Samsung to appeal $191 million jury verdict in U.S. OLED patent dispute

Pay, conditions causing two-thirds of young Korean professionals to look overseas: BOK

Nvidia unveils investment plan with video celebrating Korea's achievements

Korea to officially launch 'two-track' strategy to develop text-based, physical AI models

LG to team up with Nvidia on physical AI, digital twins

Related Stories

[EXCLUSIVE] Samsung Electronics faces limited OLED TV production capacity

LG sees annual OLED TV sales pass 2 million for first time

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Samsung's going into OLED TV business, sources say

Special ed teacher acquitted of emotionally abusing webtoonist's child

Men in white

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)