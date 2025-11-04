Samsung to appeal $191 million jury verdict in U.S. OLED patent dispute
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 11:58
- KIM JU-YEON
Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it would appeal a U.S. federal jury verdict ordering the company to pay $191.4 million in damages for allegedly infringing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display patents held by an Irish display firm.
The verdict, delivered by a jury in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, found that Samsung Electronics' smartphones, televisions, computers and wearable devices infringed two patents related to OLED display technology held by Pictiva Displays.
The verdict validated "the strength of the Pictiva intellectual property," Pictiva said in a statement.
Samsung Electronics denied the claims and said it will appeal the verdict.
"We intend to appeal the verdict related to the two patents. We have already filed a petition to invalidate the relevant patents, which is currently under review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office," the company said in a statement.
The lawsuit, filed in 2023, is one of several major patent cases brought against Samsung Electronics in Texas, a key U.S. state in which corporate intellectual property disputes are handled.
The Korean tech firm was recently ordered by a federal jury in Marshall, Texas, to pay $445.5 million in damages to Collision Communications for allegedly violating four wireless network technology patents held by the U.S. company.
