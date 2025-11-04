Iran hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in 1979 (KOR)

The author is a writer and senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.On Nov. 4, 1979, students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took more than 70 American diplomats and staff hostage, overwhelming them and giving them no chance to escape. The crisis stretched on for 444 days and became a defining episode in Iran-U. S. relations.The upheaval followed the collapse of the Pahlavi monarchy. The Shah — Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who ruled with Western-style reforms and depended on the secret police to suppress dissent — had lost the support of both the lower classes and the elites. Anti-government protests began to spread across the country in 1978. In January 1979, the Shah fled into exile.Soon after, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran after 15 years abroad. He called for a referendum, and in March 1979, Iran was declared an Islamic Republic — “of Islam, by Islam and for Islam,” as it was described. The new leadership dismantled Western institutions and imposed a theocratic system based on religious authority.The embassy hostage crisis became the most dramatic symbol of this shift. Although Iran’s revolutionary government denied involvement in the takeover, it did nothing to stop or punish the students. The United States responded with economic sanctions and military force. Iran remained unmoved.On April 7, 1980, Washington severed diplomatic ties with Tehran and expelled Iranian diplomats. The hostages were finally released on Jan. 20, 1981 — the same day that newly elected U.S. President Ronald Reagan took office. By then, Iran was under pressure from the Iran-Iraq War, which had begun months earlier, and sought relief through negotiation.The crisis left deep scars. Diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States have never been restored.During the same period, Korea was also undergoing political unrest. Some individuals who tried to occupy the U.S. embassy or other major government buildings in Seoul later became influential politicians or public figures. If any of those attempts had succeeded, history might have taken a different course.The episode serves as a reminder of how fragile political transitions can be, and how easily protests can spiral into international conflict. Reflecting on the past with sincerity and preparing responsibly for the future remain urgent tasks for political leaders today.1979년 11월 4일 이란의 수도 테헤란에 있는 미국 대사관에 학생 시위대가 들이닥쳤다(사진). 손쓸 수 없을 정도로 밀려온 시위대로 인해 외교관을 포함한 직원 70여 명은 빠져나갈 틈도 없이 붙잡히고 말았다. 1년2개월간 이어질 이란 미 대사관 인질 사건의 시작이었다.근대화를 내세우며 이슬람교가 아닌 서구적 가치를 추종하면서도 비밀경찰에 의존해 이란을 다스리던 팔레비 왕조는 기층민과 엘리트의 지지를 모두 잃어버렸다. 78년부터 반정부 시위가 벌어지기 시작했고, 79년 1월 팔레비 2세 국왕이 해외로 도피했다. 15년간의 국외 망명을 끝내고 귀국한 아야톨라 호메이니는 그해 3월 국민투표를 추진해 이란을 ‘이슬람의, 이슬람에 의한, 이슬람을 위한, 이슬람 공화국’으로 만들었다. 정권을 잡은 이슬람 근본주의 세력은 모든 서구식 제도와 관습을 폐기하고 이란을 종교에 따른 신정 국가로 되돌려 놓았다.11월 4일 벌어진 미 대사관 인질 사건은 이런 흐름의 정점이었다. 이란 혁명정부는 자신들의 소행이 아니라면서도 학생 시위대를 처벌하지도, 제지하지도 않았다. 미국은 경제 봉쇄와 무력시위로 맞섰지만, 이란은 계속 수수방관할 뿐이었다. 미국은 80년 4월 7일 이란과 단교하고 외교관을 추방하는 초강수를 뒀다. 인질들이 석방된 것은 444일 만인 81년 1월 20일이었다. 80년 9월 22일 이란-이라크 전쟁이 발발하면서 이란이 미국에 아쉬운 처지가 됐기 때문이다. 하지만 그 후로도 미국과 이란의 관계는 회복되지 않고 있다.비슷한 시기 대한민국도 격동의 시절을 보냈다. 당시 미 대사관이나 주요 시설을 점거하려던 사람 중 일부는 유력 정치인이거나 오피니언 리더가 됐다. 만약 그런 시도 중 일부라도 정말 성공했다면 우리의 역사는 어떻게 전개됐을까. 진지한 태도로 과거를 되짚고 미래를 고민하는 정치가 절실하다.