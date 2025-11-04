Korea’s future at risk as STEM talent leaves the country (KOR)

The outflow of science and engineering talent is not new. Top Korean professors are moving to universities overseas, and even retired faculty are being recruited by institutions in China and elsewhere. Many students who leave for graduate studies abroad do not return. Statistics show that roughly 10,000 Korean STEM master’s and doctoral degree holders leave the country each year — a clear sign of a growing “exit from Korea.”The concern now is that this trend is accelerating. According to a report released by the Bank of Korea on Nov. 3, 42.9 percent of 2,700 STEM professionals surveyed said they are considering working abroad within the next three years. Among respondents in their 20s and 30s, the figure surged to 62 percent. This suggests a looming wave of young scientists and engineers leaving Korea.The most common reason was higher pay and financial incentives abroad, cited by 66.7 percent. Research infrastructure and networks followed at 61.1 percent, with career opportunities at 48.8 percent. But underlying these figures are poor working conditions and limited job stability in Korea. Respondents said they would be less likely to move abroad if employment security improved — even without higher salaries. In many companies, researchers are the first to face cuts during economic downturns, making overseas opportunities appear more rational than risky.Korea’s economic rise was built on human capital in science and technology. These professionals drove innovation and productivity, anchoring sustainable growth. Now, however, high-performing students are increasingly choosing medical schools or overseas opportunities, leaving science and engineering departments struggling to attract talent. By 2027, Korea is expected to face a shortage of more than 60,000 workers in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and nanotechnology. The country is already being labeled a “talent deficit nation” in advanced industries.Securing top talent has become a matter of national survival amid intensifying global competition. Korea may not be able to replicate China’s Thousand Talents Program, but it must at least prevent the continued outflow of domestic expertise. The most urgent step is to close the compensation gap with other countries and shift toward performance-based incentives. The government must reform its fragmented research funding system and strengthen national R&D capacity so that researchers can build stable careers at home. Rigid regulations, including the 52-hour workweek, should also be reassessed.STEM talent is one of Korea’s most critical national resources. Creating an environment where they can stay, research, and thrive is no longer optional — it is essential for the country’s future.이공계 인력 유출은 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. 국내 대학의 우수한 교수들이 해외 대학으로 자리를 옮기고, 퇴직 교수까지 중국 등으로 스카우트되고 있다. 해외 유학 등을 떠난 실력 있는 인재들이 한국으로 돌아오지 않는 경우도 숱하다. 매년 1만 명가량의 이공계 석박사가 한국을 떠난다는 통계도 있다. 그야말로 ‘탈(脫)한국’ 러시다.문제는 이공계 인재의 ‘한국 탈출’이 더 가팔라질 조짐을 보인다는 점이다. 한국은행이 어제 발표한 보고서에 따르면 국내 이공계 인력 2700여 명을 대상으로 한 설문조사에서 응답자(1916명)의 42.9%가 “3년 이내에 해외 이직을 고려 중”이라고 답했다. 더 우려스러운 건 20~30대에서 이 수치가 62%로 뛰었다는 사실이다. 한국 과학기술 미래 두뇌의 ‘탈한국’ 행렬이 더 거세질 가능성이 크다는 이야기다.이공계 인력이 해외 이직을 고민하는 가장 큰 이유는 ‘연봉 등 금전적 요인’(66.7%)이었다. 연구생태계·네트워크(61.1%)와 경력 기회 보장(48.8%) 등이 뒤를 이었다. 하지만 보다 근본적 원인은 열악한 처우와 부족한 일자리다. 소득이나 승진 기회보다 ‘고용 안정성’이 나아진다면 해외 이직 확률이 떨어지는 것으로 나타났다. 기업 경영 사정이 나빠지면 가장 먼저 연구 인력 등을 줄이는 현실에서, 해외 이직은 개인의 합리적인 선택일 수밖에 없다.우수한 인적 자원은 한국의 산업화와 경제성장의 원동력이었다. 과학기술 인력은 기술 혁신과 생산성 향상을 통해 지속가능한 성장을 이끈 든든한 기둥이었다. 하지만 이과 계열 우수 인재의 ‘의대 쏠림’과 해외 유출이 맞물리면서 이공계 인재난은 갈수록 심각해지고 있다. 2027년까지 인공지능(AI), 빅데이터, 나노 등 신기술 분야에서만 6만 명 이상이 부족할 것으로 예상된다. 첨단기술 분야에서 ‘인재 적자국’이라는 꼬리표까지 붙을 정도다.갈수록 치열해지는 국가 간 기술 경쟁에서 우수 인재 확보는 국가 생존을 위한 최우선 과제다. 중국의 ‘천인계획’처럼 해외 인재의 유턴을 유도하기까지는 쉽지 않더라도, 국내 우수 인력의 유출만큼은 막아야 한다. 무엇보다 해외와 격차가 큰 보상 체계부터 개선해야 한다. 인센티브 등 성과 중심의 유연한 제도 전환이 시급하다. 정부 주도의 나눠먹기식 연구비 배분 구조를 혁신하고, 이공계 인력이 국내에서 안정적으로 연구를 이어가며 경력을 쌓을 수 있도록 국가 차원에서 연구개발(R&D) 역량 강화에 나서야 한다. 연구 활동을 제약하는 경직된 주 52시간제 등 각종 규제도 완화할 필요가 있다. 이공계 고급 두뇌는 대한민국의 미래를 떠받칠 가장 중요한 자원이다. 이들이 한국을 떠나지 않고 연구할 수 있는 환경을 만들어야 한다.