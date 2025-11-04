Boy band AHOF explores coming of age in second EP 'The Passage' — in pictures

Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF held a comeback showcase on Tuesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its second EP “The Passage.”
During the event, the group performed its lead track “Pinocchio” and B-side “Run at 1.5x Speed” and also shared insights into its new album with the press.
The EP comes four months after AHOF's debut album “Who We Are” and follows the members' journey from youth to adulthood, portraying their growth through their inner struggles, from confusion and anxiety to wanderlust.
“From our debut until now, we’ve been gradually growing, step by step, and this album continues that story,” member Woongki said. “We wanted to express how we've become stronger through every rough and chaotic time — in our own AHOF way.”
The multinational boy band was formed through the SBS audition program “Universe League” and consists of nine members: Steven from Australia; Jeongwoo, Woongki, Han and Juwon from Korea; Shuaibo from China; JL from the Philippines; Chihen from Taiwan; and Daisuke from Japan. Chihen will not be participating in the group’s current promotions due to health reasons.
“The Passage” features five tracks: the lead track “Pinocchio,” along with “Everything is Love,” “Run at 1.5x Speed,” “The Sleeping Diary” and “Never Lose You.” Steven, Woongki and Han wrote the lyrics of several tracks on the album.
“It was an experience that made me very happy,” Steven told reporters. “It was fulfilling to express my thoughts fully through music, and I’m very satisfied with the results. Next time, I’d like to try writing an entire song all by myself from start to finish.”
AHOF’s new EP was officially released today at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the showcase, during which AHOF posed for photos and introduced “The Passage” to reporters.
Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the lead track “Pinocchio” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Steven poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Steven poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Jeongwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Jeongwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Woongki poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Woongki poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Shuaibo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Shuaibo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Han poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Han poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s JL poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s JL poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Juwon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Juwon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
AHOF’s Daisuke poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band AHOF performs the B-side track “Run at 1.5x Speed” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “The Passage,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
