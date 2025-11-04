 BoyNextDoor to release single 'Say Cheese' to celebrate 85th anniversary of 'Tom and Jerry'
BoyNextDoor to release single 'Say Cheese' to celebrate 85th anniversary of 'Tom and Jerry'

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 10:00
Cover image for BoyNextDoor's collaboration with ″Tom and Jerry,″ titled ″Say Cheese!″ [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band BoyNextDoor will release a new digital single titled "Say Cheese!" to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the "Tom and Jerry" (1940-) animated series in Japan.
 
"Tom and Jerry," one of the most beloved animated series in the world, began airing in 1940. The band's new single will highlight the playful friendship between the two main characters in a rock-and-roll vibe, according to BoyNextDoor's agency KOZ Entertainment.
 

The sextet took part in Warner Bros. Japan's celebration event held in February this year for the 85th anniversary, where the collaboration came through, according to the agency.
 
Having made its debut in Japan in 2024 with "Earth, Wind & Fire," BoyNextDoor has since released two singles and one digital single.
 
The band will take part in the "Countdown Japan 25/26" event, which takes place from Dec. 27 to 31 in Tokyo.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
