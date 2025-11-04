 DAY6's Dowoon donates 100 million won for pediatric patients
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

DAY6's Dowoon donates 100 million won for pediatric patients

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 10:01
Drummer Dowoon of K-pop rock band DAY6 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Drummer Dowoon of K-pop rock band DAY6 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Drummer Dowoon of K-pop rock band DAY6 donated 100 million won ($70,000) to help pediatric patients at the Samsung Medical Center, his agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The donation was made on Oct. 31, according to the agency. The money will go to help pediatric patients receive surgeries such as organ transplants.
 

Related Article

 
"I was able to take part in this act of sharing, thanks to all the love and support I have received from fans," Dowoon said in a press release.
 
"I will continue to spread this positive influence out of gratitude for all the love I've been given."
 
DAY6 will hold three concerts at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome from Dec. 19 to 21, titled "The Present."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Dowoon DAY6 JYP Entertainment donation

More in K-pop

'Golden' remains No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

DAY6's Dowoon donates 100 million won for pediatric patients

BoyNextDoor to release single 'Say Cheese' to celebrate 85th anniversary of 'Tom and Jerry'

Riize to hold special exhibition on upcoming single 'Fame' at Ilmin Museum of Art

Less is more: i-dle's Miyeon lets her voice shine in her second EP 'MY, Lover'

Related Stories

DAY6 to hold string of concerts after 'Fourever' album release

DAY6 to embark on 'The Decade' world tour for 10th anniversary of debut

DAY6 to hold six finale concerts in Seoul for 'Forever Young' world tour in May

DAY6 concertgoer is denied entry, reigniting complaints of fan mistreatment

Boy band DAY6 renews management contracts with JYP Entertainment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)