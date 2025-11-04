DAY6's Dowoon donates 100 million won for pediatric patients
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 10:01
-
YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Drummer Dowoon of K-pop rock band DAY6 donated 100 million won ($70,000) to help pediatric patients at the Samsung Medical Center, his agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
The donation was made on Oct. 31, according to the agency. The money will go to help pediatric patients receive surgeries such as organ transplants.
"I was able to take part in this act of sharing, thanks to all the love and support I have received from fans," Dowoon said in a press release.
"I will continue to spread this positive influence out of gratitude for all the love I've been given."
DAY6 will hold three concerts at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome from Dec. 19 to 21, titled "The Present."
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
