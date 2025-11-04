'Golden' remains No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

"Golden," a hit song from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," held steady at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard said Monday.The track remained in second place for the second straight week, following eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.Taylor Swift's latest single, "The Fate of Ophelia," continued its reign at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, combining data from streaming, radio airplay and sales.Yonhap