'Golden' remains No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 10:52
"Golden," a hit song from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," held steady at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard said Monday.
The track remained in second place for the second straight week, following eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.
Taylor Swift's latest single, "The Fate of Ophelia," continued its reign at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.
The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, combining data from streaming, radio airplay and sales.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)